🚨🧤𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | From July 1st, IFAB rule changes have prevented goalkeepers from taunting during penalties.



➤ GKs cannot touch goalposts & nets

➤ Delay execution of penalty

➤ Unfairly distract the taker

➤ Behaviours that fail to show respect pic.twitter.com/2DAexoKSMT