This handout picture released by Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police shows police officers holding the painting "Sol Poente" by Brazilian artist Tarsila do Amaral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 10, 2022. - A woman was arrested Wednesday in Brazil for allegedly stealing artworks, jewelry, and money worth some 725 million reais (USD 145 million) from her mother in a heist that went on for months, police told AFP. Among the 16 paintings stolen were "O Sono" and "Sol Poente" by Brazilian artist Tarsila do Amaral, estimated at several tens of millions of dollars each, according to local press. (Photo by RIO DE JANEIRO CIVIL POLICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RIO DE JANEIRO CIVIL POLICE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Fotós: AFP