Szaniszló Hajnalka
tántoríthatatlanok 2019. 06. 03. 21:38
Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!

Szaniszló Hajnalka
A világ egyik legnépszerűbb metalcore zenekarának énekese súlyos hátproblémával küzd, ezért nem tud részt venni a június 6-i koncerten.

A műfaj szélsőségeihez képest elképesztő lemezeladásokkal büszkélkedő Atreyu ismét Budapesten ‒ ezúttal headlinerként. A húszéves együttes legfrissebb, tavaly ősszel megjelent lemezét mutatja be, bizonyítva, hogy még mindig éppen olyan friss és erőteljes, mint indulásakor vagy tíz évvel ezelőtti csúcspontján.

A szinte pontosan húsz éve, 1998-ban alakult Atreyu A Végtelen Történet egyik főhőséről nyerte nevét (így aztán magyarul igazából Atráskónak kellene nevezni). A kaliforniai kvintett a kezdeti próbálkozások után hamar kikötött a fellendülőben lévő progresszív metalcore-nál és későbbi lemezein ezt ötvözte a létező összes keményzenei alműfajjal. „Túl goth, hogy emo legyen, túl metál, hogy punk legyen, és túl érzelmes, hogy metal legyen” ‒ írta a zenekarról ironikusan a PopMatters, de az a helyzet, hogy az Atreyu zseniálisan rakta össze sajátos műfaji elegyét.

Alex – UK/EU tour

There is no easy way to say this, but I am very sorry that I will not be able to join Atreyu on this upcoming European tour. At this point my body and mind need to heal in order for me to continue with all the things we have planned this year. I feel that I owe you all an explanation. It will be lengthy…Just about 2 weeks before the Spring Invasion tour I severely aggravated a damaged disc in my back at L5-Sl, giving horrible muscle spasms and limiting my ability to walk, go to the bathroom, basically fucks everything. I was briefly hospitalized last year for this same thing and unable to walk for several days, followed by a week on a walker. For someone like me, this is HELL. I hate asking for help, I despise my own weakness and I loathe missing my daily physical training. It makes me feel incomplete. For however silly that is, that’s how I feel, I cannot hide it. After this last injury before the Spring Invasion tour, my back never stopped aching. I would get random spasms and ache badly all day. I was unable to do anything physical. At this point I started to suffer some pains in the lower abdominal/manly region 🙀. I went to my doctor and started tests that led to referrals. An MRI showed a bulging disc at L5-S1 that was a little worse than last year and revealed a surprise inguinal hernia. I was able to start physical therapy for my back right away but was unable to start on hernia. I was given an Oral steroid the day before I left for tour and started to barely feel ok after a few days (all the while babying my back). I was advised to take it easy or I would create further issues.Atreyu has always been an emotional outlet for me. I want the shows to be intense and fun. Even holding myself back because of pain and injury, I still went too hard. In my opinion I was barely performing, some nights my muscle relaxers would slow me down. After the third week I was aching badly again. If you look carefully at videos and photos of last two shows I am wearing a special back brace during our set. After flying home I’ve been in constant agony. I still can’t hold my little kids, I can’t hug my wife, I can’t do much of anything. Luckily I can still walk. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t taking its toll on me mentally as well. I have no outlet. I’m a capable independent person and this has wore on me in many ways.It was very hard to accept and for me to tell the guys in the band that my doctors advised me to not make the trip and take care of my body. My brothers in Atreyu will rock on without me on this run. It will be a very special, one of a kind experience with Brandon up front and Porter screaming! I have an upcoming epidural, therapy and a follow up appointment to discuss the impending possibility of hernia surgery, all before Disrupt Festival 👍Thank you to my brothers in the band and the Atreyu management team for trying to help me feel at ease about this. I do not. I’m sorry I have failed to live up to our obligations. I’m sorry to our booking agent and management for jeopardizing all this. And a HUGE, I’m sorry to: Slam Dunk Fest, FortaRock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and the rest of the European show promoters.We have been around a while and never had this happen. I’m terribly sorry and thank you for the faith in our band. And finally to anyone who was looking forward to see me perform with the band on this run. I know you are disappointed and all I can do is offer my sincerest apologies and fully explain the situation. Something I normally wouldn’t like to do. So there it is. I wish my brothers in Atreyu a safe and fun tour.See you all on Disrupt!

Közzétette: Atreyu – 2019. május 21., kedd

Az Atreyu ezúttal a pozsonyi From Our Hands társaságában játszik a budapesti A38 Hajón.

1
Egy férfi holttestét emelték ki a gyulai csónakázó tóból
2
Megtalálták a csabai vár egykori falait
3
Gyulán épít helikopteralkatrész-gyárat az Airbus és a magyar állam
4
Halálos baleset: kerékpáros és személyautó ütközött össze Dévaványán
5
Négy autó karambolozott Szarvason

A program nem marad el, a zenekar a frontemberük távollétében is megtartja a koncertet. A zenekar így is a maximumot hozza majd, Brandon Saller éneklésével és Marc „Porter” McKnight screamelésével.
Gyász
GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Vidó Sándorné (Gombkötő Etelka) gyulai lakos 87 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 11 órakor lesz a gyulai református Új-temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen részt vesznek, fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeznek. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Soha el nem múló fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Kovács László (volt fogtechnikus) békéscsabai lakos 72 éves korában csendesen megpihent. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. június 5-én 11 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Zsigmond utcai temetőben. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy Justin Gézáné szül. Elekes Judit kétsopronyi (volt Békéscsaba, Május 1 utcai) lakos 2019. május 26-án, 87 éves korában hosszan tartó betegség után elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. június 5-én 14 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Ligeti temetőben. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy Debreceni Julianna 2019. május 24-én, 88 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2019. június 6-án 10 órakor lesz Békéscsabán, a Mokry utcai temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Értünk éltél, bennünket szerettél, Legyen a föld olyan könnyű neked, Amilyen nehéz az élet nélküled." GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Sarkadiné Boncos Piroska békéscsabai lakos 2019. május 25-én, életének 67. évében csendesen megpihent. Végső búcsúztatása 2019. június 7-én 9.30 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Berényi úti temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy Darida Pál Ferenc a KNER Nyomda nyugalmazott termelési igazgatója békéscsabai lakos 2019. április 19-én, 78 éves korában csendesen megpihent. Temetése 2019. június 6-án 11 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Vasúti temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
" Szomorú az út, mely sírodhoz vezet. Már 15 éve nem láthatunk, és nem beszélhetünk veled. Az idő múlása nem hoz enyhülést, mert a fájdalmat elviselni egy élet is kevés. Egy váratlan percben életed véget ért, mint a vihar a rózsát, a halál tépte szét. Egy fénykép, mely őrzi emlékedet, s egy út, mely elvitte az életed. A hiányod kegyetlen, nem pótol semmi sem." MEGEMLÉKEZÉS Katona Irénke halálának 15. évfordulóján. Szerettei.
,,Nem hal meg az, akinek emléke Örökké szívünkben él." GYÁSZHÍR Soha el nem múló fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Molnár Imre mezőmegyeri lakos 2019. május 9-én, 82 éves korában csendesen megpihent. Temetése 2019. május 31-én 9.30 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Tompa utcai temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Sztankó Jánosné szül. Botyánszki Mária a Tondach Rt. nyugdíjasa békéscsabai lakos 67 éves korában elhunyt. Szeretett halottunkat 2019. május 31-én 11 óra 30 perckor helyezzük örök nyugalomra a békéscsabai Tompa utcai evangélikus temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
MEGEMLÉKEZÉS " Csillag volt mert szívből szeretett, S mi úgy szerettük, ahogy csak lehetett. Mégis, elment tőlünk mint a lenyugvó nap, De szívünkben él, és örökre ott marad." Ifj. Kolompár György (Kondoros) halálának 15. évfordulóján. Édesanyád, édesapád, lányaid: Betti, Heni és Öcséd: Zsolti
"Ha emlegettek, köztetek leszek, De fáj, ha látom könnyetek." GYÁSZHÍR Fájdalomtól megtört szívvel tudatjuk, hogy Krányik Géza békéscsabai lakos hosszan tartó betegség után 84 éves korában elhunyt. 2019. május 31-én 10 órakor veszünk végső búcsút a békéscsabai Vasúti temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Timkó Rudolfné szül. Kneifel Katalin békéscsabai lakos 78 éves korában csendesen megpihent. Temetése 2019. május 30-án 11 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Ligeti temetőben. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Mazán Árpád István békéscsabai lakos 74 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvait 2019. május 31-én 14 órakor helyezzük örök nyugalomra a békéscsabai Vasúti temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
MEGEMLÉKEZÉS Fájó szívvel emlékezem Édesapám, dr. Gombos János békéscsabai lakos halálának 10. évfordulóján. Szerető lánya.
GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Fekete András Lajos kamuti lakos 85 éves korában csendesen megpihent. Temetése 2019. május 27-én 10 órakor lesz a kamuti temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy Körösparti András ( gépész mérnők) telekgerendási lakos 2019. május 22-én 78 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 31-én 13 órakor lesz a telekgerendási köztemetőben. A gyászoló család
"Nem hal meg az, akinek emléke Örökké szívünkben él." GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Felföldi György Gyula, Régitemető u. 28. szám alatti lakos 70 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 24-én 13 órakor lesz a gyulai Református Új-temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen részt vesznek, fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeznek. A gyászoló család
"Az édesanyák nem halnak meg, Csak fáradt szívük pihenni tér." GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Lindenfeld Zsigmondné szül. Povázsay Edit békéscsabai lakos 2019. május 16-án, életének 87. évében csendesen megpihent. Temetése 2019. május 27-én 13 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Vasúti temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Az édesanyák nem halnak meg, Csak fáradt szívük pihenni tér. GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Halász Istvánné szül. Guler Judit volt Egység utcai lakos 88 éves korában hosszan tartó betegség után elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 23-án 14 órakor lesz a békéscsabai Zsigmond utcai katolikus temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik és fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
GYÁSZHÍR Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Baji Lászlóné szül. Forgács Erzsébet (FORI) volt postai alkalmazott. Tragikus hirtelenséggel 66 éve korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 22-én 14 órakor lesz a gyulai Református Új temetőben. Ezúton köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család 1/70 2-es minta A minta
