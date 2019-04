Dwayne Johnsonról nevezték el a világ legfejlettebb tankját

View this post on Instagram

I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 🇺🇸 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business 😉 — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone. #IronSoldiers #BlackhawkSquadron #1stArmouredDivision #FortBliss #TheDRJ #BloodSweatRespect