Döbbenetes hálaadási fotó került elő Freddie Mercury-ról

#HappyThanksgiving 🎊🎈🍗 . "Generally Freddie would use any excuse to have a party. I remember a few times when there wasn’t a tour that Joe reminded Freddie about Thanksgiving and Freddie would lay on a traditional dinner for friends. As Freddie was staunchly British, the celebration didn’t have the same gravitas as it does in USA, but he still enjoyed himself." -Peter Freestone . 👉P.S. Don't you just love it when Freddie's whole face brightens up with his own brand of contagious laughter all natural and genuinely happy like that? 😍 . 📷 Freddie & Joe Fanelli cooking a turkey at Garden Lodge in 1989 . #FreddieMercury #Thanksgiving