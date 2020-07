Régi szövetségeseit tömi ki Soros György

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce we at @opensocietyfoundations have doubled down on our longstanding work against structural racism in the US by investing an additional $220 million to empower leaders in the Black community to reimagine policing, end mass incarceration and eliminate the barriers to opportunity that have been the source of inequity for too long. The time for bold and urgent action is now, because Black Lives Matter. Read the link in my bio for more information. #opensociety #opensocietyfoundations #racialjustice